Mizoram pushes for Japanese language centre to boost youth employment abroad

The Mizoram government has requested the National Skill Development Corporation International (NSDCI) to establish a Japanese language learning centre in Aizawl, aiming to support local youths seeking employment opportunities in Japan.

Mizoram Youth Commission chairman Malsawmzuala Ralte met NSDCI CEO Alok Kumar in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss the proposal. Ralte highlighted the growing interest among Mizo youths in caregiving and nursing jobs in Japan.

Currently, the state government collaborates with NSDCI to send youths to Noida for Japanese language training, but the distance has created logistical challenges.

Ralte suggested setting up the centre at the Mizoram Youth Commission office in Aizawl to make training more accessible.

Kumar welcomed the idea and assured that an NSDCI team would visit Mizoram soon to plan the initiative. More than 100 youths from the state are already working in Japan, according to officials. (With inputs from PTI)