Mizoram pushes fresh oil, gas exploration; new well planned near 2011 gas discovery

Mizoram is looking to give a fresh push to hydrocarbon exploration, with the state government calling for modern technology, upgraded equipment and greater technical expertise to unlock its oil and natural gas potential.

Commerce, Industries, Geology and Mining (CIG&M) Secretary H Lianzela made the remarks during a review meeting on oil exploration in the state, attended by officials of the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, ONGC, Oil India Limited (OIL) and Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL).

Lianzela said earlier exploration efforts had not yielded the expected results but a more promising roadmap was now emerging through closer coordination between the Centre, oil and gas companies and the state government.

The meeting reviewed field findings and the status of ongoing hydrocarbon exploration, with ONGC and OIL jointly presenting plans to identify prospective areas for future bidding under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP).

IGGL officials also briefed the meeting on gas infrastructure and opportunities to monetise potential gas resources.

New exploratory well near Hortoki gas discovery

A key focus of the meeting was the proposed drilling of a new exploratory well near Hortoki in Kolasib district, close to Meidum and around 2 km from the site where ONGC discovered gas during 2011-12.

Preparatory work for drilling has been progressing, with infrastructure along the Meidum-Hortoki road upgraded to facilitate the movement of heavy drilling equipment. A bridge over the Chhimluang river was retrofitted in 2025 for the purpose.

Mizoram had earlier indicated plans to resume exploration in the Meidum area, with ONGC seeking an extension of its exploration block to enable drilling at Hortoki.

ONGC began exploratory drilling in Mizoram in 2011 and drilled wells at Meidum and Zanlawn in Kolasib district. OIL has also undertaken exploration at Aibawk near Aizawl, Keifang in Saitual district and Thenzawl in Serchhip district.

Focus shifts to southern Mizoram

The meeting also called for expanding hydrocarbon exploration to southern Mizoram, particularly the Rabung, Tlabung and Palzawng-Thiltlang sectors.

Officials discussed the proposed Panisagar-Sihhmui gas pipeline as part of efforts to strengthen the state's gas infrastructure and create a network to support the utilisation of potential gas resources.

IGGL, a joint venture of IOCL, ONGC, GAIL, OIL and NRL, is implementing the North East Gas Grid to connect the region's major cities and facilitate access to natural gas.

The meeting was chaired by Lianzela and attended by Sohban Pathak, Additional Director General (Exploration) in the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, along with senior officials of ONGC, OIL and IGGL.

The state government said greater use of technology, improved infrastructure and stronger coordination would be crucial for determining the commercial potential of Mizoram's hydrocarbon resources while ensuring that exploration contributes to sustainable development.