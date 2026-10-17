The Mizoram Public Works Department (PWD) has begun disbursing Rs 7.4 crore in supplementary compensation to 185 landowners affected by the construction of the Aizawl bypass between Sihhmui and Muallungthu, officials said.

The compensation process, being carried out by the PWD’s project implementation unit, is expected to be completed by October 23.

The disbursement comes days after the Aizawl Bypass Road Western Side Landowners Welfare Association threatened to halt road-laying work from November 1 if its demands were not met. The association had sought the release of Rs 7.4 crore before the end of October, along with greater transparency in the compensation process.

The PWD had sanctioned Rs 13.3 crore for the current round of supplementary compensation. The department had disbursed the first instalment in December last year.

The bypass project, being implemented under the PM-DevINE scheme, has faced concerns from landowners over compensation and other issues related to land acquisition and use.

On October 6, the association, which claims around 348 people were affected by land acquisition along the Sihhmui-Muallungthu stretch, alleged irregularities and a lack of transparency in compensation payments.

It also alleged discrepancies in information provided by the PWD in response to Right to Information (RTI) queries, claiming that more than 100 landowners were still awaiting payment, despite official figures indicating that only 17 beneficiaries were yet to receive compensation.

The association has demanded publication of a list of compensation beneficiaries along with the amounts paid. It has also sought immediate land measurements for those who opted for Land Settlement Certificates instead of monetary compensation.

Other demands include settlement of claims by stone quarry owners affected by the project, proper disposal of excavated earth at designated dumping sites, and compensation for crops and plantations damaged by landslides or dumped earth.