Hours after the collapse of the under-construction railway bridge over the Kurung River claimed 17 people lives on August 23, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga extended his deepest condolences to all the bereaved families.

Taking to Twitter, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga wrote, "Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; at least 17 workers died: Rescue under progress. Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations".

Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; atleast 17 workers died: Rescue under progress.



Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the… pic.twitter.com/IbmjtHSPT7 — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) August 23, 2023

According to sources, there are thought to be at least 30–40 workers trapped in the rubble, and the number of casualties is likely to rise.

It is to be mentioned here that the height of pier P-4 of bridge number 196 of the project is 104 meters, which is 42 meters taller than the iconic Qutub Minar in New Delhi.