In a grand celebration resonating with the essence of unity in diversity, the Mizoram Raj Bhavan played host to the Foundation Day festivities of the States of Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The event, held under the esteemed initiative of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, saw Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati extending a warm welcome to participants and invitees.

The Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan was adorned with the colors and traditions of Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, as the Governor, in his opening address stated the significance of celebrating the rich cultural tapestry of our nation.

Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati highlighted the diversity of India, bringing together three sister states from the Northeast, one from the North, and a Union Territory from the western part of the country. He spoke passionately about the nation's strength in unity, embodying the true spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

Reiterating the commitment to the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati echoed the Prime Minister's call for innovative ideas from the youth. Emphasizing the importance of understanding and celebrating each other's cultures, he stressed the need to foster stronger bonds among the citizens.

The historical backdrop of the participating states and Union Territory added depth to the celebration. Manipur and Tripura, erstwhile princely states, merged with India in 1949 and later attained the status of Union Territories in 1956. Meghalaya, once part of Assam, became an autonomous state in 1969. On January 21, 1972, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura were declared full-fledged states under the North Eastern Region (Re-organisation) Act, 1971.

Uttar Pradesh, formerly known as the United Provinces under British India, underwent a significant transformation on January 24, 1950, when it was renamed as Uttar Pradesh. The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, formed through the merger of territories previously under Portuguese India, came into existence on January 26, 2020.

The celebration program kicked off with vibrant video clips showcasing the beauty and diversity of the participating states and the Union Territory. Representatives, including a video message from Shri Phagu Chaudan, Governor of Meghalaya, shared insights into their native lands. The event also featured traditional dances and special performances, adding a touch of cultural brilliance to the festivities.