The lone Mizoram Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, K. Vanlalvena, on September 25 assured Mizo arecanut farmers that the Centre has not issued any order to halt their cultivation.

During a meeting with media persons, the Mizoram MP slammed Chief Minister Lalduhoma for creating panic among Mizo arecanut farmers with his speech at the recent Assembly session, claiming that the Indian government had imposed a ban on the cultivation of arecanuts in the state.

The MP stated that after hearing the statement, he requested Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan on September 13 to withdraw such an order; however, the minister confirmed that no ban on the cultivation of arecanuts has been issued by the Central government.

Vanlalvena also stated that during his meeting with Commissioner of Horticulture Prabhat Kumar on September 20, the Commissioner assured him that no order banning the cultivation of arecanuts has been issued by the Centre.