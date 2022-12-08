Mizoram’s lone Rajya Sabha MP, K. Vanlalvena at Zero Hour in the Parliament on December 8 voiced out the plight of arecanut farmers in Mizoram and Tripura.

The MP stated that Areca Plantation is one of the biggest occupations of the North East farmers, especially for farmers of Mizoram and Tripura since decades and that the farmers could not export their own Areca products to other states of India during this year; as their fresh areca production was stopped and seized by Assam Government Officials along the highway within the state of Assam following the instruction given by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

K. Vanlalvena stressed that as a result of the orders given by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the farmers of the two aforesaid states are incurring a great loss.

The MP also expressed his gratitude in the Union Government’s efforts in checking anb stopping the illegal dry arecanuts coming in from South East Asia into India through Myanmar in a bulk quantity; but stressed that it is important that the Union Government should not confuse our own Areca products and Foreign Dry Areca products.

“There is no reason to stop and seized the Native Areca Product anywhere within Indian Union, unless you are treating the North East India as a Foreign Country. Let the smuggling of Foreign Areca be stopped but let the Native Products of Areca be free,” K. Vanlalvena stated.