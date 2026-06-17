Mizoram Rajya Sabha poll on June 18; BJP and Congress to abstain from voting

Voting for Mizoram's lone Rajya Sabha seat will be held on June 18, with candidates from the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) locked in a direct contest.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have decided to abstain from voting.

According to Lalthangmawia, Additional Secretary of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly Secretariat, polling will take place from 9 am to 4 pm at the Assembly building in Aizawl, while the counting of votes will begin at 5 pm.

“All logistical and security arrangements have been put in place for the voting. Counting of votes will be held at the Assembly building,” he said.

The election is being held to fill Mizoram's lone Rajya Sabha seat. The ruling ZPM has fielded its spokesperson K. Laltluangkima as its candidate, while the MNF has nominated advocate and writer Zothansangi Hmar.

The contest is expected to favour the ruling party, which enjoys a comfortable majority in the 40-member Assembly. The ZPM currently has 27 legislators, while the MNF has 10 members. The BJP has two MLAs and the Congress one.

Sources said both the BJP and Congress have decided not to participate in the voting process. Congress MLA C. Ngunlianchunga confirmed that he would abstain from voting in accordance with the directions of the party high command.

Similarly, BJP media convener Johny Lalthanpuia said that the party's two legislators would also refrain from casting their votes in the Rajya Sabha election.

With both the BJP and Congress staying away from the poll, the election has effectively become a straight contest between the ZPM and the MNF. Political observers believe the ruling party's numerical advantage in the Assembly places its candidate in a strong position ahead of the vote.

The outcome of the election is expected to be known later in the evening after the completion of counting.