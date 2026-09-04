Mizoram ranks first among States in drug demand reduction efforts

Mizoram has been ranked first among States in the country for its efforts to curb drug abuse under the Centre’s National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR), officials said on Friday.

The recognition was announced at a meeting chaired by the Union Secretary of Social Justice and Empowerment on Thursday, September 3.

The NAPDDR, a Central scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, aims to prevent drug abuse, provide treatment and rehabilitation to drug users, strengthen rehabilitation services, build the capacity of personnel involved in drug-demand reduction and create awareness among children and young people.

Mizoram’s Social Welfare, Women and Child Development Department is the nodal agency for implementing the programme in the State.

Officials said the programme is being implemented from the State level to districts and blocks, with Social Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii overseeing the initiatives and Deputy Commissioners leading efforts at the district level.

The State government has also been working with churches and voluntary organisations to strengthen its campaign against drug abuse, with a particular focus on protecting women and children.

Mizoram regularly submits reports on the implementation of the programme to the Union Ministry, officials said.

The Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) is also being implemented across all districts of the State under the NAPDDR.

Officials attributed Mizoram’s recognition as the country’s top-performing State in drug demand reduction to coordination among the State and district administrations, churches and voluntary organisations.

The NAPDDR also seeks to strengthen institutional mechanisms for preventing substance abuse and improve access to treatment and rehabilitation services for people affected by drug dependence.