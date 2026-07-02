Mizoram ranks third nationally in HPV vaccination drive, eyes top spot

Mizoram Health Minister Lalrinpuii on July 1 said the state has emerged as the third-best performer in the country in implementing the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme and expressed confidence that it can secure the top position with sustained efforts.

Launching the National Immunisation Day (NID) Pulse Polio programme in Aizawl, the minister said Mizoram's population of around 16 lakh offers an opportunity to deliver quality healthcare services, while emphasising the need to meet the high expectations of the public.

Lalrinpuii said the HPV vaccination programme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 28, has seen encouraging progress in the state. She urged health officials and frontline workers to intensify their efforts to help Mizoram achieve the highest national ranking.

Officials said Lunglei district exceeded its target under the nationwide HPV vaccination campaign by achieving 107 per cent coverage. During the intensive 90-day drive from February 28 to May 31, the district vaccinated 1,326 adolescent girls, surpassing its target of 1,243.

Highlighting the importance of routine immunisation, the minister noted that India has remained officially polio-free since 2014 and stressed that Mizoram must continue strengthening vaccination efforts to maintain its polio-free status.

She also welcomed the positive public response to the Pulse Polio campaign, saying awareness drives across the state had encouraged many parents to bring their children for immunisation.