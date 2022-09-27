Dr R Lalthangliana, Health and Family Welfare Minister on September 27 launched the Community Based HIV Screening Programme at SAD Conference Hall, MINECO.

Notably, a memorandum of understanding has also been signed by a representative from Zoram Medical College and India Cares.

This comes after Mizoram became the dubious distinction of being the highest HIV/AIDS prevalent state in the country with over 2.3% of its total 10.91 lakh population (2011 census) being infected.

As per official statistics, the percentage or rate of HIV/AIDS prevalence in Mizoram is 10 times higher than that of the national average.

Speaking at the launch event, Minister Dr R.Lalthangliana stated that the fight against HIV/AIDS can only be won through collaboration, and working together, and he urged people to join the fight and to come forward to fight the battle as they did during COVID-19.

The Minister also said everyone is responsible for bringing down the percentage or rate of HIV/AIDS prevalence in Mizoram, which is the highest in the country. He also hoped that an MOU signed between ZMC and India Cares would be effective in fighting against HIV/AIDS.

Dr ZR Thiamsanga, Vice Chairman, Health and Family Welfare Board, also spoke, emphasising the importance of collaboration and teamwork in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

The programme was chaired by Esther Lalruatkimi IRS, Principal Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department.

The programme focused on High-Risk groups for easier HIV tests. Community-based HIV screening offers access to care for individuals who may typically be missed by the healthcare system and allows providers to meet patients where they are, regardless of time, geography, health literacy, or financial barriers.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Dr Zohmingthanga, Director ZMC for Mizoram Govt. and Dr V.Sam Prasad, Country Programme Director for India Care, New Delhi.