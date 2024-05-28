The capital city of Mizoram, Aizawl, has been plunged into chaos as over 48 hours of relentless heavy rainfall and strong gusts brought by Cyclone Remal wreak havoc across the state. The catastrophic weather conditions have led to numerous disasters, claiming lives and disrupting normalcy in the region.

The calamitous situation has resulted in several reported deaths in Aizawl, with landslides causing several disasters in various localities, leaving houses damaged and inhabitants trapped inside.

As a precautionary measure, the school education department has ordered the closure of schools throughout the state. Additionally, all government departments, except those involved in disaster management and rehabilitation, district administration, municipalities, health and family welfare, Mizoram police, power and electricity, public health engineering, transport, and public works, have been temporarily suspended.

Among the worst affected areas is Aizawl's Melthum locality, where a massive landslide originating from an old quarry has obliterated three houses, impacting 24 individuals, and resulting in 13 confirmed deaths as of 4 pm. Among the deceased are four non-locals. In the neighbouring Hlimen locality, six fatalities have been confirmed, including two Mizos and four non-locals.

Furthermore, at the Salem locality, a landslide has claimed the lives of a family of three—a husband, wife, and their daughter—where two bodies have been recovered. Additionally, one casualty has been reported in the Falkawn locality.

In response to these events, rescue operations have been initiated by the state disaster response team, paramilitary forces, members of the Young Mizo Association, and local volunteers. Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, accompanied by the Home Minister, Sports Minister, MLAs, DC, SP, Central Young Mizo Association officials, and others, has been actively involved in assessing the situation and coordinating rescue efforts at various disaster sites.

In addition to the loss of life and property, three localities—Kanan, Kulikawn, and ITI—have been ravaged by landslides, causing extensive damage to community cemeteries, with numerous graveyards uprooted and washed away. Responding to this urgent need, the local Young Mizo Association has issued a call for a community cleanup effort at these affected cemeteries.

In a bid to provide relief to the affected residents, Chief Minister Lalduhoma has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 15 crore for landslide victims due to Cyclone Remal in Mizoram. Furthermore, a compensation of Rs 4 lakhs will be provided to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the landslides, offering a semblance of support during these trying times.