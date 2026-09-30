Mizoram receives Rs 75.79 crore under Centre’s agriculture schemes

Mizoram has received Rs 75.79 crore under two Central government schemes aimed at strengthening the state's agriculture sector, according to an official statement issued on September 30.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan handed over the release orders to Mizoram Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister P.C. Vanlalruata during the National Conference on Rabi Campaign held in New Delhi on September 29.

The allocated amount includes Rs 27.84 crore under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) and Rs 47.95 crore under the Krishonnati Yojana (KY).

Addressing the conference, Vanlalruata highlighted the challenges faced by farmers in Mizoram due to inadequate road connectivity. He said many farmers cultivate land located far from their villages and face difficulties transporting their agricultural produce to markets.

The minister particularly emphasised the need for agricultural link roads, noting that the harvesting season for oil palm often coincides with the monsoon, when deteriorating road conditions make transportation difficult. He urged the Centre to include agricultural link roads under the PM-RKVY scheme to improve connectivity between farms and markets.

Vanlalruata also informed the conference that a monorail system was being developed in Mizoram to facilitate the transportation of agricultural produce.

In addition, he sought greater flexibility under the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation (SMAM), pointing out that mandatory online applications create difficulties for farmers and rural communities with limited internet access. He requested that offline applications also be permitted under the scheme.

The minister further called for special provisions for hill states such as Mizoram, stating that several agricultural schemes were primarily designed for plain regions and did not adequately address the challenges faced by hilly areas. He also urged the Centre to facilitate the transportation of fertilisers to Mizoram by rail.

Agriculture ministers and officials from various states attended the conference, which focused on agricultural development and preparations for the Rabi season.