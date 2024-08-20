The Mizoram government has received Rs 8 crore from the Centre to aid over 43,000 refugees from Myanmar, Manipur, and Bangladesh, the Assembly was informed on Tuesday.

Home Minister K Sapdanga stated that Rs 3 crore was received during the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) rule, while Rs 5 crore was received during the current Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) administration.

He was responding to a question from opposition MNF member Ramthanmawia. Sapdanga mentioned that the Rs 3 crore received earlier was used for providing amenities to refugee camps and other assistance to people from Myanmar.

The remaining Rs 5 crore is yet to be utilised for refugee relief.



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According to the state home department, as of August 13, a total of 43,737 refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur have taken shelter in Mizoram. Refugees from Myanmar make up the largest group at 33,724, followed by 7,999 IDPs from Manipur and 2,014 Bangladeshi refugees.

East Mizoram's Champhai district hosts the highest number of refugees, mostly from Myanmar, at nearly 14,000. People from Myanmar, mainly from the Chin state, have been taking shelter in Mizoram since the military takeover in February 2021.

The Bawm people from Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts migrated to Mizoram in November 2022 due to a military offensive by the Bangladesh army.

The Kuki-Zo people from Manipur, who share ethnic ties with the Mizos, have been taking shelter in Mizoram since May 2023 due to ethnic violence between Meiteis and the Kukis in Manipur.