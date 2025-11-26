Mizoram recommended as 'Ginger Capital of India' by NITI Aayog

Mizoram, emerging as one of India’s major ginger-producing states, has been recommended to be named the “Ginger Capital of India,” officials said.

The announcement came during a ‘Stakeholders Consultation for Mizoram Ginger Produce’ held in New Delhi on Monday, jointly organised by NITI Aayog and the Mizoram government.

Ginger is the flagship crop of Mizoram, and the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government, led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, provides a minimum support price to farmers for selected crops including ginger, turmeric, broomsticks, chilli, and paddy under the state’s flagship ‘Bana Kaih’ handholding scheme.

During the consultation, NITI Aayog also recommended maintaining the organic nature of Mizoram’s ginger, adopting advanced processing technologies, and expanding its presence in domestic and international markets. The event focused on strengthening market linkages, improving processing facilities, addressing value-chain challenges, and creating better opportunities for ginger farmers and entrepreneurs in the state.

Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), industry representatives, and entrepreneurs engaged in discussions on strategies to expand markets for Mizoram ginger across India and abroad, enhance trade linkages, and build an efficient ecosystem for processing and export.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Lalduhoma said Mizoram has emerged as a leading ginger-producing state over the past two years, with its produce gaining recognition for superior quality. He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting both farmers and investors in further strengthening the ginger sector.