In a major breakthrough, Mizoram Police on October 4 have made a significant seizure of rare methamphetamine, commonly known as Crystal Meth, at Lengpui Airport, Aizawl. The confiscation, weighing a staggering 10.4 kilograms (approximately), is estimated to be worth around Rs. 31 crore in the international drug market.

The contraband was discovered during security screening at the airport, where an INDIGO security X-ray baggage inspection system detected suspicious packages in a suitcase. Upon further investigation, the authorities apprehended a 38-year-old woman named Lalremthangi, who was attempting to transport the illicit substance from Myanmar to Delhi.

Lalremthangi, a Myanmar citizen residing in Delhi and employed at a spa there, was taken into custody. A case was registered against her under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Foreigners Act at the Special Narcotics Police Station.

Initial questioning revealed that the accused had recently visited Myanmar and was carrying the substantial quantity of drugs with her on her return journey to Delhi via Aizawl.

Mizoram Police consider this operation to be one of the most substantial and extraordinary drug busts in recent memory. Notably, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in Aizawl made a similar seizure of approximately 3 kilograms of the same rare drug just last month, with an estimated value of around 9 crore rupees on the international market.