Mizoram records 12.68 lakh tourist footfall in two years: Tourism Minister

Mizoram recorded a total tourist footfall of 12.68 lakh over the last two years, Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar informed the Mizoram Legislative Assembly on March 6.

Replying to a question raised by Lalchhandama Ralte of the Mizo National Front (MNF), Hmar said that more than 12.68 lakh tourists, including 16,898 foreign visitors, travelled to the state during 2024 and 2025.

According to the minister, Mizoram received 4,27,302 tourists in 2024, while the number rose significantly to 8,41,322 in 2025, reflecting a sharp rise in tourist arrivals.

Domestic travellers accounted for the majority of visitors, making up 98.66 per cent of the total arrivals during the two-year period. About 4.21 lakh domestic tourists visited the state in 2024, which nearly doubled to 8.29 lakh in 2025, he said.

The minister also informed the House that foreign tourist arrivals increased by 112 per cent in 2025 compared to the previous year. A total of 5,414 foreign tourists visited Mizoram in 2024, while the number rose to 11,484 in 2025.

Officials attributed the surge in tourist footfall to improved infrastructure and promotional initiatives highlighting the state’s eco-tourism potential.

Earlier, Governor Vijay Kumar Singh had stated during his address at the beginning of the ongoing Budget session that Mizoram is emerging as one of the fastest-growing tourist destinations in the Northeast, aided by improved connectivity and infrastructure development.

He noted that the 51.38-km-long Bairabi–Sairang Railway Line, inaugurated by Narendra Modi on September 13 last year, has brought Mizoram onto India’s railway map and significantly boosted tourist inflow.

The railway link has integrated Aizawl with the national railway network and contributed to a steady rise in tourist arrivals, the governor had said.

Hmar earlier stated that joint efforts by the government and the public to promote the state’s tourism potential are yielding positive results. He added that the government aims to ensure quality accommodation and develop Mizoram as a preferred destination, particularly during the winter season.