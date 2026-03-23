Mizoram records 1,845 births, 720 deaths in January 2026

Mizoram recorded a total of 1,845 live births and 720 deaths in January 2026, according to data released by the state’s Economics and Statistics Department.

The data showed a slightly higher number of female births, with 949 girls born compared to 896 boys. Aizawl district reported the highest number of births at 732, followed by Lunglei district with 292 and Lawngtlai with 170.

Out of the total births, 1,127 were recorded in urban areas, while 718 occurred in rural regions. The report also noted five stillbirths during the month.

In terms of deaths, 720 were recorded, including 456 males and 264 females. Urban areas accounted for 479 deaths, while 241 occurred in rural areas. The data also highlighted the death of 15 infants under one year of age and five children between one and five years.

The report further noted that in 2025, Mizoram recorded 21,873 births, with a relatively balanced gender ratio of 11,076 males and 10,797 females. However, mortality figures showed a clear gender gap, with 5,183 male deaths compared to 2,897 female deaths out of a total of 8,080 deaths.

The trend of higher male mortality has continued into January 2026, reflecting a pattern observed over the previous year.