Worrying data with regards to the HIV and AIDS incidence in Mizoram has predominantly made the state with the highest number of HIV cases in entire northeast India.

As per official statistics, the percentage or rate of HIV/AIDS prevalence in Mizoram is 10 times higher than that of the national average.

As per the latest statistics, Mizoram is currently the highest prevalent state in the country, with over 3.45 per cent of the population reportedly being infected. Following closely in the data of infections are the other states like Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Assam and Meghalaya.

Speaking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE, chairman of the AIDS Prevention Society, Dr Syed Iftikar Ahmed said, "We are working in the state's AID prevention society since 1989-90 and as Guwahati metro is the key point of the entire northeast, Kamrup (M) has witnessed a surge in HIV cases."

Speaking further on the issue of taking AIDS in northeast India, Ahmed added that the highest number of cases in the entire northeast has been recorded in the state of Mizoram which is about 3.54 per cent which is much higher than the national average of 0.22 per cent.

"In Guwahati, the cases are higher because entire people of the neighbouring states come to the capital of Assam due to transportation such as railways and national highways," he added.

Notably on a daily basis, 3000-4000 people visit Guwahati from the neighbouring state for several issues or work-related matters. On the other hand, the other key factor which is adding fire to the HIV cases is because of migration issues.

Most of the people from the neighbouring states in order to migrate to other parts of India come to Guwahati via railways and also National Highway 37 which is also can be termed as a factor to give rise in the cases in Guwahati.

"People come to Guwahati for various purposes be it- business, studies or workers which has also added to the number of HIV cases in Kamrup (M)," Dr Syed Iftikar Ahmed added.

As per records, Kamrup (Metro) tops the list in HIV prevalence with 7,610 cases in the state. Following Kamrup (M) is Cachar with 5,200 cases, Nagaon with 1,602 and Dibrugarh with 1,402.

While, to the NACO's (National AIDS Control Organization) HIV Estimated Report, 2021, Assam has an estimated 25,073 people living with HIV, including 45 per cent females and 3 per cent children.

Ahead of World AIDS Day, the new UNAIDS report "Dangerous Inequalities" shows that inequalities are blocking the end of the AIDS pandemic. We are writing to ensure that you are the first to read this critical news.

Also Read: Rise in drug users and cases of HIV/AIDS great concern for Tripura society: Tripura CM

UNAIDS set out earlier this year that the AIDS response is In Danger—with rising new infections and continuing deaths in many parts of the world.

Today in its latest report UNAIDS shows that urgent action to tackle inequalities can get the AIDS response on the track. Dangerous Inequalities documents three key inequalities on which immediate action is possible and urgent:



• Gender inequalities and harmful masculinities driving HIV;



• Stark lack of progress for key populations, driven by inequalities that undermine the overall AIDS response;



• Inequalities for children whose lives must matter more than their market share

Worsening financial constraints are making it more difficult to address those inequalities.

The report shows how world leaders can tackle those inequalities, and calls on them to be courageous to follow what the evidence reveals.

Also Read: Mizoram Records 9 HIV/AIDS Cases Daily, Highest in India

Global HIV & AIDS statistics — Fact sheet

Global HIV statistics

* 38.4 million [33.9 million–43.8 million] people globally were living with HIV in 2021.

* 1.5 million [1.1 million–2.0 million] people became newly infected with HIV in 2021.

* 650 000 [510 000–860 000] people died from AIDS-related illnesses in 2021.

* 28.7 million people were accessing antiretroviral therapy in 2021.

* 84.2 million [64.0 million–113.0 million] people have become infected with HIV since the start of the epidemic.

* 40.1 million [33.6 million–48.6 million] people have died from AIDS-related illnesses since the start of the epidemic.



People living with HIV

* In 2021, there were 38.4 million [33.9 million–43.8 million] people living with HIV.



* 36.7 million [32.3 million–41.9 million] adults (15 years or older).



* 1.7 million [1.3 million–2.1 million] children (0–14 years).



* 54% of all people living with HIV were women and girls.

* 85% [75– 97%] of all people living with HIV knew their HIV status in 2021.

* About 5.9 million people did not know that they were living with HIV in 2021.

People living with HIV accessing antiretroviral therapy

* At the end of December 2021, 28.7 million people were accessing antiretroviral therapy, up from

7.8 million in 2010.

* In 2021, 75% [66–85%] of all people living with HIV were accessing treatment.



* 76% [67–87%] of adults aged 15 years and older living with HIV had access to treatment, as did 52% [42–65%] of children aged 0–14 years.



* 80% [72–91%] of female adults aged 15 years and older had access to treatment; however, just 70% [61–82%] of male adults aged 15 years and older had access.

* 81% [63–97%] of pregnant women living with HIV had access to antiretroviral medicines to prevent transmission of HIV to their children in 2021.

Also Read: Manipur facing shortage of life-saving drugs affects nearly 14,000 people living with HIV/AIDS



New HIV infections

* New HIV infections have been reduced by 54% since the peak in 1996.



* In 2021, around 1.5 million [1.1 million–2.0 million] people were newly infected with HIV, compared to 3.2 million [2.4 million–4.3 million] people in 1996.



* Women and girls accounted for 49% of all new infections in 2021.

* Since 2010, new HIV infections have declined by 32%, from 2.2 million [1.7 million–2.9 million] to 1.5 million [1.1 million–2.0 million] in 2021.



* Since 2010, new HIV infections among children have declined by 52%, from 320 000 [220 000–480 000] in 2010 to 160 000 [110 000–230 000] in 2021.

AIDS-related deaths

* AIDS-related deaths have been reduced by 68% since the peak in 2004 and by 52% since 2010.



* In 2021, around 650 000 [510 000–860 000] people died from AIDS-related illnesses worldwide, compared to 2.0 million [1.6 million–2.7 million] people in 2004 and 1.4 million [1.1 million–1.8 million] people in 2010.

* AIDS-related mortality has declined by 57% among women and girls and by 47% among men and boys since 2010.

Key populations

* In 2021, key populations (sex workers and their clients, gay men and other men who have sex with men, people who inject drugs, and transgender people) and their sexual partners accounted for

70% of HIV infections globally:

* 94% of new HIV infections outside of sub-Saharan Africa.

* 51% of new HIV infections in sub-Saharan Africa.

* The risk of acquiring HIV is:

* 35 times higher among people who inject drugs than adults who do not inject drugs.

* 30 times higher for female sex workers than adult women.

* 28 times higher among gay men and other men who have sex with men than adult men.

* 14 times higher for transgender women than adult women.

Women

* Every week, around 4900 young women aged 15–24 years become infected with HIV.

* In sub-Saharan Africa, six in seven new HIV infections among adolescents aged 15–19 years are among girls. Girls and young women aged 15–24 years are twice as likely to be living with HIV than young men.

* In sub-Saharan Africa, women and girls accounted for 63% of all new HIV infections in 2021

* In 2021, 85% [75–97%] of people living with HIV knew their HIV status.

* Among people who knew their status, 88% [78– >98%] were accessing treatment.

* And among people accessing treatment, 92% [81– >98%] were virally suppressed.

* Of all people living with HIV, 85% [75–97%] knew their status, 75% [66–85%] were accessing treatment and 68% [60–78%] were virally suppressed in 2021.

Investments

* At the end of 2021, US$ 21.4 billion (in constant 2019 United States dollars) was available for the AIDS response in the low- and middle-income countries—around 60% was from domestic sources.

* UNAIDS estimates that US$ 29 billion (in constant 2019 United States dollars) will be required for the AIDS response in low- and middle-income countries, including countries formerly considered to be upper-income countries, in 2025 to get on track to end AIDS as global public health threat.



What is Worlds AIDS Day?

Each year, on 1 December, the world commemorates World AIDS Day. People around the world unite to show support for people living with HIV and to remember those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses.

Each World AIDS Day focuses on a specific theme, which this year will be Equalize. UNAIDS is urging each of us to address the inequalities which are holding back progress in ending AIDS.

This year’s theme joins a growing list of challenges that World AIDS Day has alerted people to globally.

Founded in 1988, World AIDS Day was the first-ever international day for global health. Every year, United Nations agencies, governments and civil society join together to campaign around specific themes related to HIV.

* Awareness-raising activities take place around the globe.

* Many people wear a red ribbon, the universal symbol of awareness of, support for and solidarity with people living with HIV.

* People living with HIV make their voices heard on issues important in their lives.

* Groups of people living with HIV and other civil society organizations involved in the AIDS response mobilize in support of the communities they serve and to raise funds.

* Events highlight the current state of the epidemic.

World AIDS Day remains as relevant today as it’s always been, reminding people and governments that HIV has not gone away. There is still a critical need for increased funding for the AIDS response, to increase awareness of the impact of HIV on people’s lives, to end stigma and discrimination and to improve the quality of life of people living with HIV.

World Aids Day Theme:

2022 Equalize

2021 End inequalities. End AIDS. End pandemics.

2020 Global solidarity, shared responsibility

2019 Communities make the difference

2018 Know your status

2017 My health, my right

2016 Hands up for HIV prevention

2015 On the Fast-Track to end AIDS

2014 Close the gap

2013 Zero discrimination

2012 Together we will end AIDS

2011 Getting to zero

2010 Universal access and human rights

2009 Universal access and human rights

2008 Stop AIDS. Keep the promise—lead, empower, deliver

2007 Stop AIDS. Keep the promise—leadership

2006 Stop AIDS. Keep the promise—accountability

2005 Stop AIDS. Keep the promise

2004 Women, girls, HIV and AIDS

2003 Stigma and discrimination

2002 Stigma and discrimination

2001 I care, do you?

2000 AIDS: men make a difference

1999 Listen, learn, live! World AIDS campaign with children and young people

1998 Force for change—world AIDS campaign with young people

1997 Children living in a world of AIDS

1996 One world, one hope

1995 Shared rights, shared responsibilities

1994 AIDS and the family

1993 Time to act

1992 AIDS—a community commitment

1991 Sharing the challenge

1990 Women and AIDS

1989 Our lives, our world—let’s take care of each other

1988 A world united against AIDS

On 1 December WHO joins partners to commemorate World AIDS Day 2022, under the theme “Equalize”.

World AIDS Day is celebrated on December 1 every year. The day provides an opportunity for people all over the world to come together in the battle against HIV, to support those who are living with it, and to remember those who have passed away from an AIDS-related illness.

World AIDS Day was the first international health day established in 1988. HIV continues to be a global health epidemic due to a number of shortcomings, including division, inequality, and contempt for human rights.

World AIDS Day 2022 celebration serves as a reminder to the public and the government that HIV is still a serious problem that requires urgent funding, more awareness, the eradication of prejudice, and improved educational opportunities.

