Mizoram continues to battle African Swine Fever (ASF), with pig deaths reaching 3,950 in the first half of 2024. Officials from the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department reported 21 new deaths and 93 cullings on June 30 alone.

The outbreak, which has affected 136 villages and localities across the state, shows no signs of abating. Since January, authorities have been forced to cull 7,649 pigs in an effort to contain the spread of the disease.

This recent surge is part of a prolonged ASF crisis that began in 2021. The virus, which thrives in warm, monsoon weather, has had a devastating impact on Mizoram's pig population. Official figures reveal that 33,417 pigs succumbed to ASF in 2021, followed by 12,795 in 2022, and 1,039 in 2023.