Mizoram records 4.94 lakh ILP issuances since 2024, 934 held for illegal entry

The Mizoram government has issued nearly five lakh Inner Line Permits (ILPs) since 2024, while 934 people were apprehended for allegedly entering the northeastern state illegally this year, the state Assembly was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to questions in the Assembly, Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga said the state government had issued a total of 4,94,033 ILPs since 2024.

The ILP is an official travel document required by Indian citizens seeking to enter or stay in certain protected or restricted areas. In the Northeast, the permit system is currently applicable in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Manipur.

The government has also intensified measures to monitor and prevent unauthorised entry into Mizoram. According to the minister's reply, 934 illegal entrants have been apprehended in the state this year.

The figures come amid continued scrutiny of movement across Mizoram's borders and the implementation of the Inner Line Permit system to regulate the entry of non-residents into the state.