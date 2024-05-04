Mizoram's economic landscape shines brightly as the state records a remarkable 52 per cent growth in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for April, according to Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

In a statement released on Friday, Lalduhoma disclosed that Mizoram's GST collection surged to Rs 108 crore in April this year, marking a significant increase from Rs 71 crore collected during the same period last year. This substantial growth underscores the state's dedication and effective strategies in revenue generation.

The Chief Minister credited this impressive achievement to the concerted efforts of the state's finance, planning, and taxation departments. Their relentless pursuit of excellence and efficiency in revenue collection has contributed significantly to Mizoram's economic development and financial stability.

As Mizoram continues to bolster its revenue streams and foster a conducive business environment, it reinforces its position as a key player in the region's economic landscape.