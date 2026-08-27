Mizoram records 5.37 lakh tourist footfall till June: Tourism Minister

Mizoram recorded around 5.37 lakh tourist arrivals between January and June this year, Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar informed the state Assembly on August 27.

According to the minister, more than 5.28 lakh domestic tourists and around 8,700 foreign visitors travelled to Mizoram during the first six months of the year. He said no reports had been received of tourists facing difficulties or creating trouble during their stay in the state.

Hmar said Mizoram has received Rs 610.78 crore from the Centre under the present Zoram People's Movement government to boost the tourism sector. Fourteen tourism infrastructure projects are currently under implementation, while 199 homestays are being established with central assistance during the current financial year.

The government is also promoting Aizawl as the “Winter Capital of India” through a Winter Festival and other events, the minister said.

The Tourism Department is working with the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) on public sensitisation and tourism awareness. It has also intensified inspection and regulation of accommodation facilities, including hotels and homestays.

Hmar said the department is focusing on community-based tourism, social media marketing, inter-departmental coordination, skill development and capacity building to strengthen the sector.

Tourism startups and entrepreneurs are being supported through schemes including ‘Bana Kaih’ and UNNATI, he added.

The minister said the government expects tourism growth to generate employment, increase demand for locally produced goods and attract private investment, thereby contributing to Mizoram’s economic development.

He further said the state has implemented the Mizoram Responsible Tourism Policy, 2020, the Mizoram (Registration of Tourist Trade) Act, 2020 and the Mizoram (Registration of Tourist Trade) Rules, 2020 to improve tourist safety and service standards.

The Tourism Department has also held consultations with the Council of Churches in Mizoram (CCM) and the Mizoram Presbyterian Church (Synod) on cooperation in receiving and assisting the growing number of tourists, with plans to engage with other churches as well.