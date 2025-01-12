Mizoram recorded 71 drug-related deaths in 2024, including 11 women, according to data released by the Excise and Narcotics Department. The figures indicate a slight decline from the 74 fatalities reported in 2023.

"Heroin abuse remains the leading cause of these deaths," department spokesperson Peter Zohmingthanga confirmed on Sunday, January 12.



Since the state's first drug-related fatality in 1984, Mizoram has witnessed a total of 1,881 deaths attributed to drug abuse, with 230 of these being women. The year 2004 marked a grim peak, with 143 drug-related deaths—the highest annual toll in the state’s history.

In the past decade alone, 564 individuals have succumbed to drug abuse, underscoring the persistent grip of narcotics on Mizoram’s population.

Mizoram’s geographical position as a border state plays a significant role in its ongoing battle with drugs. Sharing an 828-km border with Myanmar and Bangladesh, the state has become a critical transit route for narcotics. Although alcohol is banned in Mizoram, the region has long grappled with drug smuggling, particularly from Myanmar.

Initially, drugs like Spasmo-Proxyvon and Parvon Spas were the primary causes of fatalities until 2015. Since then, heroin—largely sourced from Myanmar—has emerged as the predominant narcotic responsible for deaths.

In 2024, the Excise and Narcotics Department confiscated a staggering 46.5 kg of heroin, 138.8 kg of methamphetamine tablets, and 586.6 kg of ganja, among other contraband. During the year, cases were registered against 7,309 individuals for drug- and alcohol-related offenses.

Despite efforts to curb the crisis, Mizoram continues to face an uphill battle against the pervasive influence of drugs, with smuggling networks exploiting its strategic location to sustain the narcotics trade.