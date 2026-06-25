Mizoram records 71 TB deaths, over 1,000 new cases in first half of 2026

Mizoram recorded 71 tuberculosis (TB) deaths and detected more than 1,050 new cases of the disease during the first six months of 2026, according to state health officials.

Official data showed that 61,246 people were screened for suspected tuberculosis between January and June this year, resulting in the detection of 1,087 confirmed cases.

State TB Officer Zochhuanawmi said that of the total cases, 600 were men, while 68 patients were children below the age of 14 years.

She stated that 71 patients succumbed to the disease during the period. However, the state's TB treatment programme achieved a treatment success rate of 86.49 per cent among patients undergoing treatment.

Highlighting efforts to support TB patients, Zochhuanawmi said ministers, MLAs and government officials have been providing nutritional assistance to 374 patients through food baskets under various support initiatives.

Despite the progress, she noted that only around 28 per cent of TB patients currently receiving treatment have donor support and stressed the need for greater community participation and more donors to assist patients.

Health officials said sustained awareness campaigns, early diagnosis, nutritional support and timely treatment remain crucial in reducing the burden of tuberculosis in the state.

Tuberculosis continues to be a major public health concern in India, and health authorities in Mizoram have urged people to seek medical attention promptly if they experience symptoms associated with the disease.