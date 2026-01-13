Mizoram records highest TB deaths in six years with 145 fatalities in 2025

Mizoram recorded 145 deaths due to tuberculosis (TB) in 2025, the highest number in the last six years, according to official data released under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) of the National Health Mission.

During the year, a total of 2,275 people were diagnosed with TB, including 911 women. While this marked a marginal decline from the 2,291 cases recorded in 2024, the death toll continued its upward trend. Of the total cases detected in 2025, 1,900 were identified at government health facilities, while 375 cases were detected in private centres.

Official figures show a steady rise in TB-related fatalities in the state since 2020. The number of deaths stood at 31 in 2020, rising to 46 in 2021, 87 in 2022, 119 in 2023 and 136 in 2024, before reaching 145 in 2025.

Among the new cases reported this year, 146 patients were diagnosed with multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB), while 267 were found to be suffering from both TB and HIV/AIDS. Data also revealed that 141 of the newly diagnosed patients were children below the age of 14. Health officials said that 84 per cent of the total patients were successfully treated.

District-wise data showed that Aizawl recorded the highest number of TB cases at 1,569, followed by Lunglei with 155 cases and Kolasib with 138. Serchhip district reported the lowest number, with 52 cases.

Officials also highlighted growing community participation in TB care, noting that more than 100 people have registered through the online platform ‘Nikshay’ to adopt TB patients or provide financial support under the Prime Minister’s TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. The initiative aims to strengthen community involvement, improve treatment outcomes for patients and leverage Corporate Social Responsibility support as part of India’s commitment to eliminate TB.