Mizoram has recorded one dengue death between January 1 to October 8 of this year. The virus also claimed seven lives in the state from 2019-2023

According to officials of the Health Department, 6710 blood samples have been tested and 449 dengue cases were found.

2496 blood samples were collected from Aizawl West where 168 positive cases of dengue was found, with one death.

From 1958 blood samples collected from Aizawl East, 109 dengue cases were found.

Apart from Aizawl district, Lunglei district also recorded 149 positive cases, seven cases from Mamit and Champhai districts; three cases each from Serchhip and Kolasib districts.

Lawngtlai and Siaha districts have recorded one positive case; and one person from outside of the State has been detected for Dengue.

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