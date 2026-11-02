Mizoram recorded 31,294 births and 10,055 deaths in 2025, with rural areas accounting for a higher share of both, according to the state government's Annual Report on Registration of Births and Deaths, 2025.

Of the total registered births, 17,426 were recorded in rural areas and 13,868 in urban areas. The figures comprised 15,751 male and 15,543 female births, translating into an overall sex ratio of 987 females per 1,000 males.

The sex ratio was higher in rural areas at 1,012, compared to 955 in urban areas.

The state's overall birth rate stood at 20.78 per 1,000 population. Rural areas recorded a rate of 21.74, while the urban birth rate was 19.69.

The report also recorded 18,537 institutional births, including 14,140 in rural areas and 4,397 in urban areas.

Mizoram registered 10,055 deaths during the year, of which 6,758 occurred in rural areas and 3,297 in urban areas. Male deaths accounted for 6,520, while female deaths stood at 3,535.

The overall death rate was 6.68 per 1,000 population. Rural areas reported a higher rate of 8.43, compared to 4.68 in urban areas.

The state also recorded 263 infant deaths in 2025, including 168 in rural areas and 95 in urban areas. Of these, 134 were male infants and 129 were female infants.

The overall infant mortality rate stood at 8.4, while rural areas recorded 9.64 and urban areas 6.85.

A total of 69 stillbirths were registered during the year, including 45 in rural areas and 24 in urban areas. The overall stillbirth rate was 2.20, with rural areas reporting 2.58 and urban areas 1.73.