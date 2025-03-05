Mizoram has experienced remarkable economic growth and structural transformation over the past decade, transitioning from an agriculture-dominated economy to a more diversified one, driven by industrial and tertiary sectors, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25, tabled in the state assembly on Wednesday.

The survey, presented by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, highlights a significant rise in the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). At current prices, the GSDP is estimated to increase from ₹30,690.33 crore in 2022-23 to ₹35,575.54 crore in 2023-24, reflecting an impressive 15.92% growth over the previous year.

At constant (2011-12) prices, Mizoram’s economy has sustained steady growth, with a projected 11.6% increase in GSDP and an overall annual economic growth rate of 9.89% in 2023-24. This positive trajectory underscores the state’s strong recovery, economic resilience, and robust fundamentals, the survey stated.