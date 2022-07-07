Laldenga, a name etched in the ruffled pages of Mizo history, was remembered on his 32nd Death Anniversary as Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and leaders of the Mizo National Front (MZP) paid rich tributes to the late Mizo leader.

Laldenga was born in Pukpui Village, Lunglei District, Mizoram's southernmost region, on July 11, 1927. He joined the British Indian Army in 1944 before becoming secretary of the newly formed non-profit Mizo Cultural Society in 1955.

Soon after, the organisation was renamed Mizo National Famine Front in response to the Centre's indifference to the severe famine known locally as Mautam, which killed at least 100 people.

In 1961, he turned the MNF into an extremist organisation, declared independence from the Indian Union in 1966, and signed a peace treaty with the Centre in 1986.

Mizoram remembers Laldenga, the guerilla-turned-CM



Captured many times, Laldenga spent majority of his time in exile in Bangladesh.

The guerrilla movement lasted sixteen years, until the Mizo Accord was signed in 1986, when he was appointed Chief Minister of the newly formed state of Mizoram.

He won the first Mizoram Legislative Assembly election after the state's formation in 1987 and served as Chief Minister for another year until 1988.

Laldenga passed away in London on 7 July, 1990 due to lung cancer.