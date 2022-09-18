Mizoram’s election department has removed the names of 1,355 people belonging to the Bru community from the state’s electoral rolls following their enrolment as voters in adjoining Tripura.

As per Mizoram’s Election Department officials, more than 88% of the Bru voters who resettled in Tripura remain to be removed from the state’s electoral rolls.

Due to the ethnic conflict in Mizoram in 1997, thousands of Brus, who are a mix of Christians and Hindus, migrated to Tripura.

Over 35,000 of them chose to dwell in relief camps in the North Tripura district's Kanchanpur and Panisagar subdivisions rather than go back to a life of uncertainty.

Tripura's decision to permanently house the internally displaced Brus was the solution to the problem.

In order to expedite the community's relocation to Tripura, a quadripartite agreement was signed in January 2020 by the representatives of the refugees, the governments of the Center, Mizoram, and Tripura.

According to the Mizoram’s Election Department, 11,759 Brus, including 5,751 females, who were allowed to resettle in Tripura were enrolled in the voters’ list of Mizoram.

As per the Mizoram’s Election Department, 11,759 Brus, including 5,751 females, who were permitted to live in Tripura were registered as voters in Mizoram.