Mizoram reports 145 TB deaths, 2,275 cases; push for TB-free villages gains momentum

Mizoram reported 145 deaths due to Tuberculosis in the past year, even as 2,275 new TB cases were recorded, health officials said, underscoring the continued public health challenge in the state.

According to official data, of the 2,275 patients diagnosed with TB last year, 1,364 were males and 911 females. A total of 140 patients were identified with multi-drug resistant TB (MDR-TB), while 267 others were found to be suffering from HIV-positive TB.

District-wise, Aizawl district reported the highest number of cases at 1,569, followed by Lunglei district with 155 and Kolasib district with 138 cases. In 2025, as many as 2,275 new cases were detected, with 1,900 identified in government facilities and the remaining 375 diagnosed in private healthcare institutions.

Despite the high caseload, fatalities have fluctuated over the years. While 31 deaths were reported in 2020, the number rose to 46 in 2021, 87 in 2022, 119 in 2023 and 136 in 2024, before reaching 145 in the latest figures.

Officials said a “healthy competition” is underway across the state to establish TB-free villages, with 150 villages eligible for TB-free declaration in 2025. Of these, 74 villages have maintained TB-free status for one year, while 58 have sustained it for two consecutive years, and 18 villages for three consecutive years.

In Aizawl district alone, 19 villages are eligible to be declared TB-free, of which four have maintained the status for two years.

The developments coincide with observance of World TB Day across the state on Tuesday. In her message, Health Minister Lalrinpuii highlighted the emergence of several TB-free villages as a significant achievement, attributing the progress to coordinated efforts by government departments, churches and local communities.

She stressed that early detection remains critical in curbing the spread of TB, urging people with symptoms to undergo timely testing and treatment to prevent further transmission.