Mizoram reports 39 COVID-19 cases in 2025, 11 active infections under treatment

Mizoram has recorded 39 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the year, according to official data released on Sunday. Health authorities confirmed that 28 patients have recovered from the infection so far.



The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) reported that 11 patients remain under treatment, all of whom are residents of Aizawl district.



On August 8, 27 suspected cases were tested, with one individual confirmed positive. Earlier, on August 5, 10 people were diagnosed with the virus. Officials assured that all recent cases are out of danger and receiving necessary medical care.



The Health Department has urged residents to remain cautious and adhere to preventive measures, particularly in Aizawl, which continues to report the highest number of active cases in the state.