At least 42 people died in calamities in Mizoram between March and May 2024, according to officials.

During a Mizoram State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) meeting chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday, they mentioned that 5,938 houses and buildings were destroyed due to disasters in the same period.

Of the 42 deceased, 34 were killed when houses were severely damaged by landslides in seven areas in the state capital Aizawl on May 28, officials said.

The inter-ministerial central team which reviewed the damage in June is hopeful that the Centre will extend financial aid after it submitted its report on Cyclone Remal's devastation.

K Sapdanga, Minister of State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation revealed that the Mizoram government has requested Rs 237 crore from the Centre to aid in rehabilitation and repair infrastructure devastated by the cyclone.

Meanwhile, temporary shelters were established in the Hlimen area for 41 affected families from Hlimen and Melthum localities.