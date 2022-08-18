A fresh case of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) was reported in Mizoram on Thursday.

The blood sample of a 78-year-old man, who recently passed away, has reportedly been confirmed as having Japanese Encephalitis.

According to the report, a patient admitted to Aizawl's Trinity Hospital has been identified as having Japanese Encephalitis confirmed by Dr. Pachuau Lalmalsawma, SNO, Government of Mizoram's Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP).

It is informed that the sample sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) was found positive for Japanese Encephalitis.

In Assam, the toll due to Japanese Encephalitis has risen to 38 in the month of July.

As per the reports, two deaths were reported in Golaghat and Darrang districts on July 21 (Thursday), while as many as three died on July 20 (Wednesday).

A total of 251 cases of Japanese Encephalitis have been detected in the state in July so far.

Meanwhile, the state Health Department has directed all the district administrations and health officials to take the necessary measures to fight against viral infection.

Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) is a mosquito-borne virus that belongs to the same genus as the dengue, yellow fever, and West Nile viruses.