Mizoram reports nearly 3,000 AIDS-related deaths since 2020

Mizoram Health Minister Lalrinpuii on Thursday informed the Assembly that nearly 3,000 people have died of AIDS-related complications in the state between 2020 and July 2025.

Replying to a query from opposition MNF member K. Laldawngliana, the minister said a total of 2,996 people lost their lives during this period, with the highest toll of 632 reported in 2023. This year, 295 deaths have already been recorded till July, while 561 people died in 2024.

She further said that 11,032 people were detected HIV positive since 2020, including 611 cases so far this year. Currently, 1,928 people are infected with AIDS, while 19,837 are living with HIV in Mizoram.

According to the Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS), the state has so far reported 5,632 deaths due to AIDS since October 1990, when the first HIV-positive case was detected.



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