The Governor of Mizoram, Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati sworn in retired IAS officer Pu Lalmalsawma as the new Chairperson of Mizoram Lokayukta. Lalmalsawma, originally from Gaya, Bihar, belongs to the 19883-batch AGMUT cadre.

His bureaucratic career, spanning over 35 years, saw him serve in various capacities in Delhi, Goa, Mizoram, and the Central government. He has held significant positions in sectors like finance, education, health, SC/ST/OBC welfare, and general administration.

Lalmalsawma, an eminent Indian bureaucrat, held the position of Director at the Ministry of Human Resource Development from 1996 to 2000.

He was instrumental in the delimitation of Mizoram Assembly Constituencies in 2005 during his tenure as the Chief Electoral Officer, a role he held for more than eight years. In a noteworthy global recognition, he was chosen as one of the four international observers from India for the Palestine elections in January 2015.

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