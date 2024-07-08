Rev. Dr. Lalchungnunga (91), the founder and president of Mission for Christ died on Sunday here in Aizawl with his funeral on Monday.

Born at Pûkpui, near Lunglei town on May 17, 1933, Rev. Dr. Lalchungnunga was the seventh of eleven siblings. His father Taikhûma was the chieftain of Pûkpui, Zotlâng, Sêrkâwn, Zohnuai, Kikâwn and Lunglei from 1928 to 1954.

He founded the Mission For Christ- a Non-Denominational Mission Organization on November 22, 1983.

The main theme of the Mission is to preach and teach the words of God and healing missions.

By 1989, the Missionary Training Centre was established under their organization, which was inaugurated by Rev. Dr. Richard Wurmbrand on March 8, 1991. By 1992, the first missionary training batch was organized.



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While expanding the Mission For Christ organization, Abundant Life Home (for children) was established on February 15, 2005; which became the most important of his mission within Mizoram. The Home is still functioning under the Mission For Christ Home Board at their organization’s compound at Durtlang, Aizawl.

Lalchungnunga started his ministry and preaching around 1964 where he often preached about full salvation. In 1983, the International Selection Board of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association selected him among the many global evangelists and he attended the international evangelists meeting in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

International Gospel Centre Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA, ordained him in 2004 and on March 4, 2006, Evangelical Bible Seminary of Rangoon awarded him an Honorary Doctorate.

Rev. Dr Lalchungnunga has been suffering from health issues for the last 10 years and has been admitted twice at Civil Hospital, Aizawl since 2020. He left for his heavenly abode on July 7, 2024, at 9:15 AM. He was 91 years of age.