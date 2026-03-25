Mizoram revamps pensioner health scheme: No extra fee, coverage tightened under MUCHS 2.0

The Mizoram government has restructured healthcare benefits for pensioners under the Mizoram Universal Healthcare Scheme 2.0, aiming to reduce mounting medical expenses while improving enrolment among retired employees.

Announcing the changes, Finance Commissioner Ramchuana said the move was necessitated by a sharp mismatch between contributions and healthcare expenditure under the earlier version of the scheme. He noted that while pensioners contributed only Rs 9.33 crore between April 2025 and February 2026, treatment costs surged to Rs 26.84 crore, making the model financially unsustainable.

Under MUCHS 1.0, pensioners had access to generous benefits through two categories. Category A required a monthly contribution of Rs 1,000 for coverage up to Rs 12 lakh annually, including private cabin facilities, while Category B offered Rs 5 lakh coverage for a Rs 500 monthly contribution with semi-private ward access and travel allowances. Despite these benefits, enrolment remained low, with only around 10,400 of nearly 37,000 eligible pensioners opting into the scheme.

Following a review by the Mizoram State Healthcare Society, the government has now delinked pensioners from the general contributory model. Under MUCHS 2.0, pensioners will not need to make additional monthly contributions; instead, their existing Fixed Medical Allowance (FMA) of Rs 1,000 per month will serve as the base subscription.

However, the revised scheme narrows coverage to pensioners and their spouses only. Unlike the earlier version, beneficiaries will no longer be allowed to include extended family members listed on ration cards, including children. Officials described the previous provision as inconsistent compared to benefits available to serving government employees.

The scheme remains optional, allowing pensioners to opt out if they choose. However, the Commissioner clarified that those seeking to enrol through alternative modes must surrender their FMA, as simultaneous access to both FMA and scheme benefits would amount to an unviable “dual benefit.”

The MUCHS was launched in March last year and became operational from April 1, with the revised framework now aimed at ensuring long-term financial sustainability while maintaining essential healthcare support for pensioners.