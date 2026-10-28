Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has reviewed plans for a 230-km railway line connecting Sairang, near Aizawl, to Hmawngbuchhuah in Lawngtlai district along the Myanmar border, with the proposed route expected to have 20 stations.

The proposed railway line, measuring 230.110 km, is planned to operate at a maximum speed of 130 kmph, railway officials said during a meeting with the chief minister at his office.

Discussions focused on the proposed alignment and operational plans for the project, including measures to ensure that the railway network meets the needs of local communities.

Lalduhoma urged railway officials to use the correct local names for stations and places along the route, stressing the importance of reflecting local identities in the project.

He also said the state government had been making suggestions to ensure that the railway line delivers maximum benefits to the people of Mizoram. The chief minister thanked Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for prioritising railway development in the state.

The meeting was attended by Zoram People's Movement MLA Clement Lalhmingthanga, General Administration Department Principal Secretary Sudir Kumar, Commissioner and Secretary to the Chief Minister Vanlaldina Fanai, and Aizawl Deputy Commissioner Lalhriatpuia.