Mizoram rewards Lalremsiami, Lalthantluangi with Rs 25 lakh each for Asian Games gold

The Mizoram government has announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh each for Indian women's hockey players Lalremsiami and Lalthantluangi for their contribution to the team's gold medal-winning campaign at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

The two Mizo players were part of the Indian women's hockey team that defeated China 1-0 in the final to clinch the gold medal, ending a 44-year wait for the title.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma congratulated the team and particularly praised Arjuna Awardee Lalremsiami for her contribution to the historic victory.

Lalduhoma said the achievement was historic for Mizoram as Lalremsiami and Lalthantluangi became the first sportspersons from the state to win an Asian Games gold medal.

"In recognition of their outstanding achievement, both players shall be awarded Rs 25 lakh each under the existing Mizoram Sports Incentives Cash Award Scheme," Lalduhoma said in a post on his official social media handle.

The chief minister also extended his best wishes to the two players and the Indian women's hockey team for greater success in the future.

Lalremsiami played a decisive role in the final, scoring India's only goal against China. The victory also secured India's qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.