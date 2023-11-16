Mizoram joined the nation in celebrating National Press Day 2023 at the Directorate of I&PR Auditorium in Aizawl. The event, presided over by Pu C. Lalnunkima, Director of I&PR, brought together key figures from the media and government to emphasize the importance of ethical journalism and unity.

Pu V. Ruatsanga, Assistant Secretary of I&PR, and Pu C. Lalrambuatsaiha, President of the Mizoram Journalists Association (MJA), graced the occasion with their presence. In their speeches, they extended wishes for unity and cooperation, emphasizing the values of fairness, truthfulness, and non-discrimination in media reporting.

The highlight of the event was a presentation by Pi Esther Lalremruati, a scientist at MIRSAC, who delved into the theme of this year's National Press Day - "Media in an Era of Artificial Intelligence." The presentation explored the challenges and opportunities that arise as journalism navigates the complex landscape of evolving technologies. A lively question-and-answer session and discussion followed the insightful presentation.

Members of the Mizoram Journalists Association, along with other media representatives, officers, and staff of the I&PR Department actively participated in the National Press Day celebrations.