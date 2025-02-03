Mizoram reported at least 112 deaths due to road accidents in 2024, with a total of 124 accidents recorded in the state in one year.

Informing this, Transport Secretary Zosangliana said that in the past five years between 2019 and 2023, road mishaps occurred on 423 occasions and claimed 355 lives.

The Mizoram government had on Saturday kicked off the ‘Road Safety Month’ campaign.

Altogether 3,99,290 vehicles were registered under the state transport department till January 24, Zosangliana added.

According to the resolution of the Mizoram Road Safety Council, February has been declared as Road Safety Month.

The inauguration programme was held this afternoon at the Directorate Conference Hall, Transport Office, with Transport Secretary Pu Zosangliana as the chief guest.