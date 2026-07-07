Mizoram ropes in Shillong hotel for four-star hotel project in Aizawl

The Mizoram government has signed a concession agreement with Shillong-based Hotel Polo Towers Ltd to develop and operate a four-star hotel at the state-owned Tourist Lodge in Chaltlang, Aizawl, marking a major push to strengthen the state's tourism infrastructure.

The project will be executed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and will replace the existing tourist lodge with a premium hospitality facility. Officials said the hotel will initially offer at least 60 guest rooms, with the option to expand by another 40 rooms in the future.

Planned amenities include a 24-hour multi-cuisine coffee shop, a speciality restaurant, lounge, executive health club, gym and spa. The hotel is also being designed to meet standards that would allow it to be upgraded to a five-star property at a later stage.

The agreement, titled Development of 4-Star or Higher Category Hotel at Tourist Lodge, Chaltlang, Aizawl, Mizoram on Design, Build, Finance, Maintain, Operate, Manage and Transfer (DBFMOMT) Basis, provides for an initial concession period of 30 years, with the option of two additional extensions of 10 years each.

The initiative was conceived by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) in collaboration with the Mizoram government's Planning and Programme Implementation Department.

The agreement was signed at the Chief Minister's Office by Tourism Secretary Vanlaldina Fanai and Hotel Polo Towers Ltd Chief Financial Officer and Whole-time Director Prashant Gupta.

Officials said the state government will hand over the project site to the company within 45 days of signing the agreement. They also clarified that while Hotel Polo Towers Ltd will be responsible for developing and operating the hotel, ownership of the land will remain with the Mizoram government throughout the concession period.