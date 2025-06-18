Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma chaired a high-level review meeting with officials from the Land Resources, Soil & Water Conservation Department, emphasizing the state's continued commitment to sustainable farming practices through the Rubber Mission and related developmental initiatives.

The review meeting, held in Aizawl, assessed the progress of the Chief Minister’s Rubber Mission, a flagship program launched on December 16, 2024, with the goal of transforming Mizoram’s agricultural landscape. Discussions also extended to allied projects such as soil conservation, water tank construction, link road development, storage infrastructure, and crop diversification strategies.

Funded by a Rs 27.98 crore sanction from NABARD, the Rubber Mission aims to bring 1,000 hectares under rubber cultivation annually across seven districts, targeting 4,000 hectares over four years. The program is set to benefit 1,000 farmers each year, particularly those struggling with low returns from traditional farming. Rubber, which is well-suited to Mizoram’s terrain and climate, not only promises higher income generation but also environmental benefits like soil stabilization and carbon sequestration.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma highlighted the mission’s transformative role, stating, “This is not merely an initiative to plant rubber trees — it’s about building a more resilient, self-sustaining agricultural economy that secures the future of our farmers.” He commended Minister Lalthansanga for his leadership in implementing the program effectively across districts.

The review also spotlighted significant infrastructure improvements, including the construction of link roads and warehouses, which are vital for efficient logistics and market access. Additionally, water conservation measures, particularly the building of tanks for irrigation, were recognized as essential to both rubber farming and crop diversification.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister visited Serchhip, his home constituency, where he interacted with local residents at the PWD Rest House, listening to their concerns and development needs. He later presided over a felicitation ceremony for meritorious students and officially launched the Vantlang Viltu Apps — a digital governance tool designed to enhance public service delivery and citizen engagement in rural Mizoram.