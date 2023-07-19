After being crowned Zonal Champions in the U-17 football competition, Sainik School, Chhingchhip (Mizoram), won the U-17 Football Championship after defeating four other Zonal Champions.

The Inter Zonal Football Tournament 2023-2024 (All India Sainik School Championship) was held at Sainik School Goalpara, Assam, from 10 July to 15 July 23.

It is to be mentioned here that one of the cadets also secured the best player trophy.



Also Read: Assam: 132nd edition of Durand Cup to be held in August

After this monumental win, the Sainik School Chhingchhip U-17 football team is now gearing up to participate in the famed Subroto Cup as a representative of other Sainik Schools.

On the otherhand, the 132nd edition of the historic Durand Cup football tournament will commence in Kolkata, Guwahati, and Kokrajhar from 3rd August to 3rd September 2023, said an official statement on July 11.



Organized by the Indian Armed Forces and supported by the Government of Assam, matches in Guwahati and Kiorajhar, the oldest in Asia and the third oldest football tournament in the World will be played across three venues - Guwahati and Kokrajhar in Assam and Kolkata in West Bengal.