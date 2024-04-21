Along with the rest of the world, the Mizoram Salvation Army youths, who have been selected to study theology celebrated Corps Cadet Sunday in various parts of the State on Sunday.

Junior Cadet was established on February 29, 1896 to teach theology to the youth and children of the Salvation Army, where 500 applications were submitted. By 1898 Junior Cadet ministry expanded to 3,000 members.

On February 10, 1898, during a winter in South Sussex, the British Commissioner changed the name of Junior Cadet to Corps Cadet. Corps Cadets have served worldwide for 124 years.

In 1929, under the leadership of Territorial Commander, Colonel McKenzie, Corps Cadet was established with Major Kawlkhuma in Aizawl, Biate and Ratu and 10 applicants applied. From January 1930 onwards, Khualkungi, Thanzami, Mungi, Lianchhungi, Di-a, Lalchuanga, Tawia, Senbawnga, Doliana and Lalnghaki became the first Corps Cadets in Mizoram.

Currently, Mizoram has 3699 Corps Cadets. Corps cadet applicants are required to be 11 years of age and free from tobacco and drugs. Their Bible verse is Psalm 119:9

Corps Cadet Guardian Jenny Zothanpuii stated that Corps Cadet Sunday observance includes pledge taking ceremony, solo singing, songters, group singing, recitation and band, helping the poor, visiting hospitals, rehab homes and institutions. Some Corp Cadets also provide social services in their neighbourhoods.