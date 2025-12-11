Mizoram schedules winter festival at Aizawl’s Lammual ground to highlight local culture

Mizoram is preparing a large-scale winter festival aimed at giving a major push to tourism, with the state government highlighting culture-driven attractions as a key growth strategy.

Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said the festival, scheduled for December 15–20 and December 23 at Aizawl’s Lammual ground, will place Mizo cultural performances at its centre while adding new features to draw visitors from across India and abroad. Christmas-themed events, including a costume parade and carol programme on December 23, will turn Lammual and nearby areas into a festive zone.

The minister confirmed that the venue will host charity stalls, children’s activities and multiple live concerts featuring both local performers and nationally known acts such as DJ Avanie (Mumbai), Naaz (Guwahati), Zehen (Bengaluru) and Northeast hip-hop artistes Reble and Kim.

Last year’s edition, held from 14–21 December, attracted around 80,000 visitors, including guests from neighbouring states and overseas, according to officials.

Hmar also announced two additional tourism events: a 31 December sunset celebration at Sakawrhmuituai hills, about 21 km from Aizawl, and a cherry blossom festival at Phuaibuang village in Saitual district on January 6–7.

He emphasised that strengthening tourism requires both national outreach and participation from local residents, urging Mizos to engage more with the state’s scenic sites.

The government is currently implementing ₹349.91 crore worth of tourism projects, including the PM Ekta Mall in Aizawl and a heritage and cultural centre in Champhai. A statewide “tourism calendar” is also being prepared to inform travellers of annual events.

Officials report sustained growth in tourist arrivals, noting that over 5.2 lakh visitors entered the state during the 2024–25 fiscal year — a 139.5 per cent rise from the previous year. The uptick is credited partly to the new railway line opened in September, which has improved accessibility to the hill state.