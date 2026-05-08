Mizoram school owners’ body opposes MBSE decision to stop publishing merit lists

Mizoram Independent Schools' Association (MISA) has expressed disappointment over the decision of the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) to discontinue publication of merit lists for Class 10 and 12 board examinations, alleging that the move could weaken academic competitiveness among students.

The MBSE this year stopped publishing merit lists, distinctions and divisions in its examination results, stating that the step was aimed at reducing excessive competition and shifting focus toward quality and competency-based education.

Reacting to the decision, MISA president Lalnunkunga Sailo criticised the new policy, saying it would negatively affect students’ motivation and academic performance.

Speaking to reporters during a press conference, Sailo said the board’s decision not to publish merit lists, subject toppers lists, letter marks and division classifications had disappointed not only students but also schools across Mizoram.

“The move will undermine healthy academic competition among students, which is essential for encouraging excellence,” he said.

Sailo argued that the revised system removes distinctions between high-performing institutions and academically weaker schools, as all institutions would now be viewed on the same level irrespective of performance.

Describing the move as a “serious dilution of educational standards,” the MISA president maintained that the reasons cited by the MBSE and the state school education department for changing the result format lacked strong justification.

He further claimed that, considering the educational environment and mindset of students in Mizoram, the new system could encourage complacency and reduce competitiveness among students.