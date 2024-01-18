The Government Mizo High School Pipe Band from Aizawl has been selected to participate in the prestigious All India National School Band Competition organized by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence. The competition is a highlight of Republic Day Celebrations 2024 has seen active participation from hundreds of schools since its introduction in 2017.

At the zonal level, 73 schools contended, and from the East Zone, the Govt Mizo High School Pipe Band emerged triumphant. The competition is structured into four categories: Brass Band Girls, Brass Band Boys, Pipe Band Girls, and Pipe Band Boys. The State/UT and zonal levels have concluded, paving the way for the final showdown at the National Stadium, New Delhi, on January 21st and 22nd, 2024.

The Govt. Mizo High School Pipe Band, established in 2000, boasts 25 dedicated boys who have been practicing for eight months in anticipation of the National School Band Competition. Their journey to the national stage began with a victory in the Eastern Zonal School Band Competition held in December 2023.

The band has a remarkable history, making its debut appearance at the NCC RDC Delhi in 2007, where it marched and displayed at the Prime Minister's Rally. With their eyes set on the upcoming competition, the band members are not only vying for the coveted title but also for the cash prize, trophy, and certificates awarded to the winners in each category at the National Level Band Competition.

As the excitement builds up, the Govt. Mizo High School Pipe Band carries the hopes of Aizawl and the East Zone, aiming to create a melodious mark at the grand event in New Delhi.